As part of the activity led by the 162nd Division in the Shifa hospital, troops from the Nahal Reconnaissance Unit eliminated armed terrorists in close-quarter encounters, cleared several buildings inside the hospital, and located many weapons that were hidden inside the various medical devices in the MRI complex as well as on the rooftop of the hospital.

In addition, the troops located many weapons hidden inside the maternity ward, including Kalashnikovs, grenades, explosives, mortars and magazines. During the searches, the troops encountered a number of armed terrorists, responded with fire and eliminated them.

Earlier, Shayetet 13 Company Commander LTC A. summed up the IDF's activities in Shifa Hospital.

"In a special operation, we raided Shifa Hospital in Gaza. The operation was launched after we received precise intelligence regarding the return of terrorists and the renewed use of the hospital as a site for the consolidation of power by the Hamas terror organization." the commander stated.

"During the raid, we found a large amount of weapons hidden among medical supplies and patients and displaced civilians in the hospital. During the operation, we separated the patients and displaced civilians and the terrorists," he added.