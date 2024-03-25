The United Kingdom at the beginning of the month assumed the presidency of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) for 2024.

British Ambassador to Israel Simon Walters commented: "The Holocaust was humanity's darkest hour in history. We must ensure it does not repeat itself. The UK is proud to assume the IHRA presidency and is committed to safeguarding the security of the Jewish community and stopping antisemitism wherever it occurs."

IHRA is an organization that brings together 35 governments, and experts from academia and civil society to strengthen, advance, and promote Holocaust education, research, and remembrance worldwide.

The embassy stated that the UK Government is committed to international cooperation to promote education, remembrance, and research about the Holocaust. "The UK was one of the founding signatories of the Stockholm Declaration on Holocaust Remembrance in 2000, through which the UK pledged that the terrible events of the Holocaust would remain forever seared in our collective memory."

The theme of the UK presidency is “In Plain Sight”, drawing attention to the fact that the Holocaust did not happen in a dark corner. It will highlight the nature of society that allowed the murder of six million Jewish men, women, and children, shine a spotlight on all those who had a part to play and explore the circumstances that led to the Holocaust.

During the presidency, the UK government says it will focus on safeguarding remembrance of the Holocaust and securing the narrative for the future – through education of young people, protecting the facts and safeguarding the record; and tackling distortion, including the role of artificial intelligence in both facilitating and countering the rise of deep fake technology online and disinformation on social media, as well as looking at how to tackle antisemitism in sport.

The UK’s presidency comes as the UK is experiencing a concerning uptick in antisemitic incidents.

Prime Minister Sunak condemned the record levels of antisemitism as "utterly sickening".

The Prime Minister has announced an extra £54 million to fund security for Jewish communities. The new funding for the Community Security Trust (CST), to provide extra security until 2028, is added to an overall security package of £72 million.