On Monday the family of soldier Liri Albag, who was abducted on October 7 and is being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, published a photo in the Daily Mail of the room where she was held, together with other hostages.

The IDF entered the room, after identifying blood stains – including DNA remains of the hostages – and they found toys, a pink closet, and children's clothes.

Shira, Liri's mother, said: "When the picture was revealed, I was happy because I saw that she was in a children’s room. I felt a bit better that she wasn't in a scary place. Then I found out that, in fact, this family had kidnapped her – not Hamas. It’s just like me keeping a foreign child locked up in my home."

The Daily Mail reported that hostages released from captivity told the family what Liri had experienced during her first days in captivity: she was forced to clean the family bathroom and cook food for them – but she was not allowed to taste the food. She was allowed to shower only 37 days after being taken into captivity. Liri's mother heard from the freed hostages that the last place they stayed with Liri was in a 40-meter deep tunnel, in preparation for their release from captivity – "without air, sunlight, water and proper living conditions."

Liri's father, Eli, told Channel 13 News last week that the Israeli leadership should be concerned because the families of the hostages have run out of patience. "Don't be afraid of Ramadan – be afraid of the families, because we will set the country on fire if things don't get moving. I have been meeting with cabinet ministers and the Prime Minister. I’ve stopped believing some of them. About Bibi – I know the decision is difficult and some of your friends don't want you to hold negotiations. The damned friends who don’t want – God should repay them."