The UK has proposed a plan to end the war in Gaza which includes the creation of a Palestinian government consisting of professionals to govern the Gaza Strip, the Lebanese Al-Akhbar newspaper reported.

According to the plan that was presented by Foreign Secretary David Cameron during his visit to Oman, the leaders of Hamas will be exiled from Gaza and the organization will disarmed.

The plan also includes a clause that discusses a Saudi commitment to normalize ties with Israel in exchange for a diplomatic horizon for the creation of a Palestinian state.

The plan does not bind a ceasefire with the return of the hostages but states that the move would create the conditions for a final agreement to release them.