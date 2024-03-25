תיעוד: מחבל זוהה בפיר מנהרה - וחוסל צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF and ISA are continuing to conduct precise operational activity in the Shifa Hospital area while preventing harm to civilians, patients, medical teams, and medical equipment.

The IDF says that thus far, its troops have apprehended approximately 500 terrorists affiliated with the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations and located weapons in the area.

IDF and ISA forces under the command of the 98th Division continue precise targeted raids on terror infrastructure in Al Amal, in western Khan Yunis, after encircling the area.

Over 20 terrorists were eliminated in the Al Amal area over the past day in close-quarters combat and aerial strikes.

Over the past day, the IDF and ISA facilitated the exit of hundreds of Gazans from the area and questioned dozens of suspects. Furthermore, IDF troops conducted targeted raids on several terrorist infrastructure sites in the area and located explosive devices, RPGs, and military equipment.

IDF troops continue to operate in the central Gaza Strip and have eliminated several terrorists over the past day. In an ambush by IDF snipers, a terrorist was identified entering and exiting a tunnel shaft near the troops. The terrorist was promptly eliminated in an aerial strike.

Over the past day, IAF fighter jets struck approximately 50 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including terrorist infrastructure and military compounds.

Further strikes carried out by IAF helicopters and aircraft eliminated approximately 10 terrorists and struck targets to assist IDF ground troops’ operations.