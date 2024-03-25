Anti-Israel demonstrators gathered this week outside the tomb of Mordecai and Esther in Hamdan, Iran.

Footage posted to social media shows the demonstrators waving Palestinian flags and chanting "Death to Israel."

The tomb is an important religious site for the Jews of Iran who make a pilgrimage to it before the holiday of Purim.

Last week, Iran's Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Yehuda Gerami, visited the gravesite together with members of the local Jewish community to mark the Fast of Esther. The rabbi and his entourage were surprised to see a Palestinian flag flying outside the gravesite complex.

In recent months, the site was subject to attacks and was even set alight by protesters demanding the site be nationalized and turned into an anti-Israel museum.