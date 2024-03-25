IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari on Sunday gave a statement in English in which he provided an update on the IDF's operation against Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Shifa Hospital in Gaza, which is in its sixth day.

Hagari noted that so far, 170 terrorists were neutralized in or around the hospital compound while firing at Israeli forces. He added that the IDF apprehended hundreds of terror suspects with confirmed ties to Hamas or Islamic Jihad, making this one of the most successful operations since the start of the war.

“A large number of these terrorists were involved in planning and executing the brutal massacre of October 7,” he stated, adding, “This operation is not over. Right now, Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists are barricading themselves inside Shifa hospital wards.”

“Hamas is destroying Shifa hospital. Hamas is firing from inside the Shifa Emergency Room and Maternity Ward and throwing explosive devices from the Shifa Burn Ward. Terrorists hiding around the hospital fired mortars at our forces, causing extensive damage to the hospital buildings,” said Hagari.

“I repeat: Hamas is firing mortars at the Shifa hospital. Hamas is destroying the Shifa hospital. Hamas hijacked the Shifa Hospital and hides behind the sick and injured, waging war from inside Shifa Hospital,”.

The IDF, he noted, “operates with precision and acts with care towards the patients and medical staff inside the hospital. We do this because we distinguish between Hamas terrorists and the civilians they are hiding behind.”

“We do this because our war is against Hamas, not against the people of Gaza. And our actions prove this,” Hagari added.

He further noted that since the beginning of the operation at Shifa Hospital, the IDF has assisted the sick and wounded and helped move many of them out of harm's way, while also bringing in dozens of medical devices; over 10 thousand units of medications; hundreds of medical supplies; and food, water, and other equipment into the hospital.

“When Hamas's attacks resulted in the failure of the hospital generator, our troops helped restore electricity to the hospital. Our operation at Shifa Hospital proves once again: Hamas systematically uses hospitals to wage war and consistently uses the people of Gaza as human shields,” said Hagari.