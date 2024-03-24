Tens of thousands are expected to participate on Monday, Shushan Purim, (Purim in Jerusalem and other cities that were walled during the time of the Prophet Joshua) in the "United in Purim" parade in Jerusalem.

The parade will be led by a display honoring the hostages held in Gaza for 171 days, alongside 134 yellow cranes representing each hostage.

Families of the hostages, including the families of hostages Lior Rudaeff, Romi Gonen, Carmel Gat, Omer Shem-Tov, Ofer Kalderon, Tal Shoham, Uriel Baruch, and Itzik Elgarat, will lead the procession.

The "Heroes' Children" themed parade will feature puppets designed by Jerusalem cultural institutions, local children, and children evacuated to the capital - all promoting national unity and resilience.

The parade begins Monday at 10:45 a.m., gathering at the Inbal Jerusalem Hotel.

A statement on behalf of the hostages' families stated: "We thank the city of Jerusalem and Mayor Moshe Lion for their willingness and sensitivity in adapting the Purim events to the spirit of these times. We see the capital as a beacon guiding the entire nation on the vital mission to return all its sons and daughters home, rehabilitate the living, and bury the dead. There is no greater mitzvah than redeeming captives."