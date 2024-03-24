Security sources in Israel are examining the option of distributing guns to local leaders and clans in Gaza for the purpose of self-defense, Kan News reported on Sunday evening.

These leaders had been threatened with their lives after Israeli security officials contacted them and suggested that they replace the Hamas regime.

According to the report, the security sources believe that without armed groups in Gaza other than Hamas, it will be impossible to form a governmental alternative to the terrorist organization, which is taking over humanitarian aid and trying to regain control in the northern and central Gaza Strip through Hamas operatives and policemen.

The question of arming Gazans and local leaders in Gaza, as well as issues of who will control the Gaza Strip the day after the war, will also be brought up for discussion in Defense Minister Gallant's meeting with US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin. The US might agree to supply the guns, with Israeli approval, to community leaders who will be pre-approved by Israel.

Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Israeli security officials are working on a plan to distribute aid to Gaza, which could eventually lead to the creation of a Palestinian governmental authority in Gaza.