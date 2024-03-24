The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the military wing of the Fatah movement, headed by PLO and Palestinian Authority leader, Mahmoud Abbas, honored terrorist Mujahid Barakat Mansur, who carried out the shooting attack in the Dolev area on Friday, killing Duvdevan combat soldier, Sergeant Major Ilay Garfinkel and wounding others.

In a "military announcement" issued on Friday by the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, recognized as a terrorist organization by Israel and the US, said: "It is with great pride and honor that the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades accompany their heroic fighter to carry out a heroic Ramallah operation."

It was also announced that "the fighters of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades continue to fight, as part of the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood (the Palestinian name for the attack against Israel on October 7, 2023) against the occupation forces and its herds of usurpers (a term for settlers), in order to emphasize that the volcano of the (West) Bank will not be extinguished, and that the blood of our people in Gaza, our prisoners and our Al-Aqsa (Mosque) is a red line."

"The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades declare their responsibility for this heroic operation," the military statement said, emphasizing that "the operation was carried out as a complement to what the fighters of their battalions (the Al-Aqsa Brigades) carried out this morning in Nablus and Tubas, when they acted with great fortitude and strength against the incursions of the Zionist occupation forces into their cities with rifles and explosive devices."