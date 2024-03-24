תיעוד מקסדת הלוחם: מחבל השליך רימונים לעבר כוח צה"ל - וחוסל צילום: דובר צה"ל

Soldiers from the IDF's 401st Brigade are operating in the Shifa Hospital area, and raided the buildings as part of an operation. During the fighting, the forces located many weapons, and arrested and eliminated terrorists.

During the operation, soldiers from the Shaked Battalion searched a four-story building in the Shifa Hospital area, from which shots had been fired towards the forces. During the search, when they reached the fourth floor, the forces met a terrorist, who hurled grenades at them. The soldiers returned fire in order to remove the threat, and continued their search of the building.

A few minutes later, when the soldiers arrived at the building's lower levels, the same terrorist hurled additional grenades at them from the building's fourth floor. While he was descending the steps towards the forces, the soldiers worked to make contact, fired at him, and eliminated him.

Earlier on Sunday, the IDF arrested two additional Hamas leaders in Shifa Hospital.

According to Kan, those arrested were Hasem Zarzur, the governor of Gaza’d eastern precinct’s emergency board, and Diab Tatar, a senior member of the emergency board of southern Gaza.