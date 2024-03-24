﻿Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has never been a friend of Israel. Her blood libel about “genocide” against the Jewish State puts her squarely in the Jew hating camp. She needs a refresher course on the Bible. “I will bless those who bless you and him who curses you I will curse,” so G-d says.

The Evangelical Christians know this better than any group. I doubt AOC ever even heard this phrase before. It is a shame that she was educated by a self-hating Jew Senator Bernie Sanders. I missed my chance at educating her when she was not yet in politics and attended the wedding of dear friends of mine. Had I known she was interested in politics I would have done my utmost to influence her views on the Jews and Israel. Unfortunately she has chosen the dark side and she will see some day that the Almighty runs the world. There is not a single person or nation that has cursed the Jews and Israel that has not felt G-d’s wrath. The antisemites come out of the woodwork when they see an opportunity to disparage and degrade the Jewish People. The story of Haman is a case in point. Their fate is eternal suffering and failure.

Israel is fighting for its survival. It is also fighting for the survival of democracy, freedom, and morality for the Western world. Israel is not causing a humanitarian crisis. Hamas in its cruel and perverted ways is. Hamas is killing innocent women and children. Their use of their own people as human shields is well established. Their stealing of humanitarian aid and their constant disruptions of any supply chains of aid is less written about but has been the main reason for the crisis in Gaza.

Israel continues to do its best to protect non-combatants. I know from individual soldier accounts that the IDF goes out of its way to protect, feed, and treat Gazans. These stories never get covered by the media because it does not fit their narrative. Israel did not start this war. Israel despises war. Hamas stated this war on October 7th and has been milking any media attention it can away from the reality. The media has taken the Hamas lies hook, line, and sinker.

As a feminist, AOC should be concentrating on the serial rapes and female torture and atrocities perpetrated by Hamas against Israeli women. As an American, she should be doing everything possible to free the hostages, especially American citizens. As an American, she should realize the importance of Israel maintaining stability in a very volatile neighborhood. America benefits. Her false accusation against Israel will doom her and her followers. It may not happen overnight but it will happen. I suggest she start reading the Bible. She might actually learn a thing or two.