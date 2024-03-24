Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant prior to taking off for an official visit to the US: “During my visit, I will focus on preserving Israel’s qualitative military edge and on ways to achieve our common goals: victory over Hamas and returning the hostages home.”

“I am traveling to the US today upon invitation by the US government. This is a very important trip during which I will meet with a series of senior US officials, firstly the Secretary of Defense, as well as the Secretary of State, National Security Advisor, and Director of the CIA.”

“This visit will focus on preserving the qualitative military edge (QME) of the State of Israel, our ability to obtain platforms and munitions, our critical ties with the United States, and the importance of achieving our goals in Gaza – namely defeating the Hamas [terrorist] organization, returning the hostages [home] and ensuring Israel’s security needs as these relate to the Gaza strip and Lebanon.”

“We will also discuss the need to return Israel’s northern communities to their homes – whether this is achieved via military action or via agreement.”

“I would like to express my deep appreciation to the US government and to my friend Secretary Lloyd Austin, for their invitation to the US during such an important time, in order to preserve the special and important relationship for both our countries.”