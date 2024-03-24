In terms of online popularity, these two, Candace Owens and Ben Shapiro, are indeed heavyweights.

The edge goes to Shapiro, because he’s got the hugely successful The Daily Wire as his home base, and until a few days ago, she was part of his crew.

She got fired. The story is all over YouTube.

Apparently, he’s too pro-Israel for her, and she is too anti-Israel for him.

Don’t ask me too many questions about this. I am new to such business, and don’t much care about it, but must say this…the stakes are high.

Until the split, Owens was one of us…persuasively articulate, and a rare black conservative. When you read her, you keep saying You Go Girl, yes, yes, yes.

That is, until she almost suddenly turned herself against Israel and the Jews. Some now call her antisemitic.

She’s gone back and forth with several prominent rabbis, all to no avail.

To cite one example, she allegedly hit the “like” button on someone’s age-old blood libel about Jews drinking the blood of Christians.

Really, Candace?

Rather than take her marbles and go home, after being dropped by Daily Wire, Owens has chosen warfare against Shapiro, Israel, and Jews everywhere.

She is prepared to set up shop with her own podcast, and from there she can really sock it to the Jews among her millions of followers.

This could get ugly for Jews…as if we do not have enough accusers.

For Jews, like Shapiro, and Mort Klein, and me, Oct. 7 was everything. For Owens, it was no big deal…just two sides at war, both sides equally justified.

Hence, for Owens, the moral equivalence.

“What makes Jews so special?” she asks.

The same, dear Candace, can be asked of black people, who seem to get all the advantages through first the civil rights movement, and now through Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Reparations for them, but nobody else?



True, Blacks suffered greatly by means of slavery, but go ask the Irish, the Italians, the Asians if their burdens were of lesser hardship?

Anything to make a buck. Often under the most deplorable conditions.

Ask the Jews.

In 1911, a fire swept through the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory, in Greenwich Village, killing 146 New Yorkers, most of them Jews.

The doors to the stairs and exits were locked to prevent unauthorized breaks.

Is that not slavery?

Beware this woman, Candace Owens, who got scorned.

