A Hamas source involved in the indirect negotiations with Israel has said that the talks have broken down.

According to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, the source said that, "The opposition (Hamas) remains steadfast in its position, which opposes a retreat from the central principles set forward in the past."

"The Arab and international silence regarding the [human rights] violations and acts of slaughter which are being carried out in areas in northern and central Gaza and the Shifa [Hospital] area has pushed the occupying government to reduce the level of the proposals which it places on the negotiation table."

The source added that, "When the heads of the Israeli negotiations delegation, Mossad chief David Barnea and Nitzan Alon, returned to Doha, they presented proposals which included a retreat from the perceptions which they had advanced in the past, and which the opposition rejected."

"Hamas' position is stable, and it will never agree to accept the framework which Tel Aviv is advancing, in the framework of a surrender agreement."

The source added, "The Israeli negotiations team proposed during the round of talks in Doha a condition as part of the proposed first stage of the ceasefire, which is expected to continue six weeks - and that is the return of the bodies of officer Hadar Goldin and soldier Oron Shaul, by Hamas."

This condition, the source said, refers to "the situation in which Hamas remains steadfast in its demand to release the prisoners which Israel re-arrested after their release in the deal of faith to the sons of freedom (the Shalit deal -ed.)."

Hamas has been holding the bodies of IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul since the 2014 Operation Protective Edge.

In addition, two Israeli civilians who went missing in Gaza - Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed - are believed to be held by Hamas as well.