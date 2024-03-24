טהראן: הקהילה היהודית בקריאת המגילה באדיבות הקהילה

The Jewish community in Tehran, Iran, gathered Sunday morning to read Megillat Esther (the Scroll of Esther).

On Friday, Iran's chief rabbi, Rabbi Yehuda Gerami, performed a circumcision in the capital, and the infant was given the name Aharon, the son of Yosef.

The Purim story took place in Persia, now Iran. The heroes of the Purim story, Mordecai and Esther, are buried in the Iranian city of Hamdan.

The members of the Iranian Jewish community visit the gravesite to pray every year on the Fast of Esther, which is marked just prior to the Purim holiday, and is a day believed to have special merits.