אירוע האלימות צילום: דוברות המשטרה

An indictment this morning (Sunday) against a man who attacked and seriously injured an elderly Jewish man in Jerusalem.

The incident happened about a week and a half ago when a man arrived to the police station and filed a complaint about a man who attacked his 69-year-old father a few days earlier.

As soon as the report was received, the Jerusalem district police officers began an investigation in order to trace and locate the suspect.

Security footage was obtained showing the suspect getting out of his car, walking up to the victim, and shoving him to the ground.

From the footage, it became clear that after the attack, the suspect left the elderly victim lying on the road without calling for help, got back into his car, and left the scene. Passersby who spotted the elderly man lying on the road and the suspect's departure called medical officials to the scene. Later he was referred for further medical treatment at the hospital where his condition was determined to be serious and he was put under sedation and on a ventilator to assist with his breathing.

As more evidence was gathered, the identity of the attacker was discovered, and an arrest warrant was accordingly issued against him at the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court.

The court has extended the suspect's detention multiple times. This morning, the Jerusalem District Prosecution Unit filed an indictment against him for the offense of causing grievous bodily harm, as well as a request that his detention be further extended until the end of the proceedings against him.