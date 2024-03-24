A new survey by the Jewish People Policy Institute conducted five months after the Hamas attack reveals the connection between the public's attitudes towards the settlements in Judea and Samaria and the way the public perceives the prospects for peace.

The findings show that among all Israelis, 52% agree that the settlements are an asset, while 43% think that they are a burden on the IDF and harm the security of all Israeli citizens.

Among the Jewish public, the figure is higher - 57% of the public agree that the settlements are a security asset.

The public is divided on this issue by political affiliation - 92% of coalition voters see the settlements as an asset, while 72% of opposition voters see them as a burden.

79% of Jews believe that there is no chance of a peace agreement with the Palestinian Arabs in the foreseeable future, with 65% "strongly agreeing" with this statement. About 40% of Arab citizens also believe there is little to no chance of a peace agreement in the foreseeable future.

According to Dr. Shuki Friedman, vice president of the Jewish People's Policy Institute, "the findings of the survey illustrate the deep divide that exists in Israeli society on the issue of the settlements and their contribution to Israel's security. While the majority of the public sees the settlements as an asset, there is a significant minority that has the opposite position."

"Even though the majority of the public in Israel sees the settlements as an asset, the settlements in Judea and Samaria are facing a catastrophe. The sanctions imposed by the American government on a minority of settlers and irresponsible statements by elected officials may endanger the settlements and all the settlers," he added.