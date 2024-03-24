Israel's war against Hamas, dubbed Swords of Iron, entered its 25th week on Saturday. The war began on October 7th, the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, when Hamas launched an assault by land sea, and air, massacring over 1,200 and taking 240 Israelis and foreigners hostage. As the war continues, IDF forces continue to advance through southern and central Gaza as terrorists continue launching rockets at the Jewish state from Lebanon and Gaza.

Live updates:

Sunday, 1:12 p.m.: Sirens sounded in Zikim, a community near the Gaza Strip.

Sunday, 12:20 p.m.: The IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported that overnight, IDF and ISA forces under the command of the 98th Division began an operation in Al Amal, western Khan Yunis, in order to continue dismantling terrorist infrastructure and eliminating terrorist operatives in the area.

The activity began with a series of IAF strikes on approximately 40 terror targets, including military compounds, underground tunnels and additional terror infrastructure.

IDF troops are encircling the area and continuing to eliminate terrorists in close-quarters encounters.

Sunday, 11:09 a.m.: Sirens sounded in northern Israel.