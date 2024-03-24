The 7th Brigade and soldiers from the Kfir Brigade are conducting a series of operations in northern Khan Yunis in the Al-Qarara area, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

The soldiers identified terror infrastructure and weapons belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization, eliminated terrorists at close range using tank fire, and neutralized threats positioned near the fence. Based on intelligence, an IDF helicopter targeted and destroyed a weapons storage facility and infrastructure located beneath it.

During scans of a residential building, soldiers of the Armored Corps located explosive charges, grenades, RPG missiles, and mortar shells. The weapons were found hidden in UNRWA bags.

The operation of the 7th Brigade began with aerial strikes and Israeli Air Force aircraft struck several targets and eliminated terrorists who were located in hideouts and close to the forces.