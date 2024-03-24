Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced this morning (Sunday) that he will not support the current version of the Draft Law.

"This coming Tuesday, a proposal for a resolution on the matter of the IDF draft will be brought to the government by the Prime Minister and on his initiative. My position has not changed, I will not be a party to any proposal that is not agreed upon by all parts of the coalition - and the security establishment, under my leadership, will not submit it to be legislated. Therefore, I do not stand behind the proposal that is taking shape and I will not support it," he said.

He also added that "there is still time to sit down together and form a joint proposal. I am once again calling on the Prime Minister and Minister Benny Gantz to take advantage of the remaining time and form a broad consensus regarding the Draft Law, for the sake of the IDF and for the sake of the State of Israel."

Earlier today (Sunday) Yediot Ahronot reported that in a meeting held between the Gallant, Shas Chairman Aryeh Deri and National Unity party chairman Minister Benny Gantz on the issue of recruiting haredim into the IDF, a draft of the new Draft Law was brought up for discussion.

According to the draft, there will be no recruitment targets and the age of exemption from military service will increase from 26 to 35. In addition, no criminal sanctions will be imposed for not joining the IDF.

Along with this, as the draft shows, a battalion and a dedicated service track for haredi soldiers will be established alongside the expansion of the option to serve in rescue and medical organizations and government offices in place of military service.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid responded to the report and said that "the 'evasion law' that will be introduced this week is the face of the most terrible government in the history of the country - lies, evasion of responsibility, discrimination between blood and blood. They have no shame. After six months of a painful war, the IDF is short of soldiers, the reserves are collapsing, every day there are dead and wounded, and the government is exempting tens of thousands of young people from conscription. This is a disgrace and anyone who continues to sit in this government is a participant in this disgrace."