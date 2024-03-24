A 40-year-old woman was murdered this morning (Sunday) in a shooting in an Ashdod apartment.

Police are currently searching for the shooter, who, according to witnesses, was wearing an IDF uniform.

Two other people were wounded in the shooting, one seriously and one lightly.

Assuta Ashdod Hospital stated, "Following the shooting in Ashdod, 3 casualties were evacuated to Assuta Public Hospital. One is in light condition, the other is in a serious condition and unfortunately, the third injured person arrived without signs of life. Despite the efforts of the teams in the field and the doctors at the hospital, we had to pronounce her dead."

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic Dan Ben Yishai said: "When we arrived at the scene, we saw the woman lying unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing, with penetration injuries to her body. We immediately started performing CPR while evacuating her to the hospital."

"A 38-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were lying nearby while they were conscious and suffering from penetration injuries to their bodies. We gave them medical treatment that included dressings and medication and evacuated them in an MDA intensive care vehicle."