תיעוד מפעילות הכוחות צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF and ISA are continuing to conduct precise operational activity in the Shifa Hospital area while preventing harm to civilians, patients, medical teams, and medical equipment. IDF troops apprehended approximately 480 terrorists affiliated with the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations, and have located weapons and terrorist infrastructure in the hospital.

Over the past day, IAF fighter jets struck approximately 65 targets in northern and central Gaza, including a terror tunnel used to carry out attacks, military compounds where armed terrorists operated, and additional military infrastructure.

In the area of Beit Hanoun, an aircraft struck a military compound which posed a threat to IDF troops operating in the area.

In the central Gaza Strip, IDF troops eliminated a number of terrorists over the past day. The troops identified and eliminated two terrorists in their area using sniper fire. The troops also located and conducted a targeted raid on a drone manufacturing laboratory belonging to terrorist organizations. The troops encountered terrorists outside of the compound and eliminated them.

In southern Gaza, IDF troops eliminated a number of terrorists by sniper fire. IDF engineering forces located and struck a launching pit and an aircraft struck terrorist infrastructure based on the direction of the troops.

In Khan Yunis, IAF aircraft struck terrorist infrastructure that was used as a gathering point for numerous terrorists who were operating in the compound at the time of the strike.