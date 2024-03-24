An initial investigation of the minibus shooting in the Binyamin region on Friday indicates that the terrorist worked to prepare the battlefield for several hours, allowing him to engage Israeli forces for a protracted period of time.

According to Galei Tzahal, he left his house shortly after midnight and fired his first shot at 5:15 a.m. which indicates that he spent several hours building firing positions and arranging rocks to protect himself later on.

The investigation of several of his family members by the ISA indicates that he told no one about his intentions. He was equipped with an IED that he intended to throw at Israeli forces but did not have the opportunity to use.

He was equipped with several dozen rounds for his sniper rifle, as well as a high-quality tactical vest that afforded him additional protection.

During attempts to kill him, three suicide-bombing drones attacked his position but did not score a direct hit. The IDF estimates that they wounded him, but not seriously enough to prevent him from continuing to fight.

Regarding the arrival times of various forces and the question of whether or not he could have been killed earlier, the IDF stated that the attack helicopter arrived within forty minutes of being called and was within its standard response times.

The extended nature of the engagement was due, among other things, to extensive preparation by the Duvdevan special forces unit that attempted to kill the terrorist.

The shot that killed IDF sergeant major Ilay Garfinkel was fired by the terrorist from just twenty meters away.