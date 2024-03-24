Israel is demanding that the bodies of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul be included in the potential hostage deal with the Hamas terrorist organization, Al Jazeera reported.

Goldin and Shaul were murdered by Hamas terrorists who violated UN-brokered humanitarian ceasefires during Operation Protective Edge in 2014 and their bodies have been illegally held captive by the terrorist organization for the last decade.

In exchange for the bodies of Goldin and Shaul, Israel is reportedly willing to release terrorists who were freed as part of the 2011 Schalit deal and subsequently rearrested.

According to the report, Israel stipulated that in the first stage of the hostage deal, 40 hostages from all categories, not just women and children, would be released.

In addition, it was reported that Israel refuses to end the war entirely and to allow the return of all displaced persons to northern Gaza without any conditions.

Officials in the Israeli delegation said that Hamas was wasting time with its demands and the leaders of the delegation returned to Israel as a result.

Mossad chief David Barnea rejected the Hamas proposal that Israel release 30 terrorists for each female soldier and proposed instead the release of five terrorists for each female soldier.

134 hostages remain in captivity in Gaza, over 30 of whom are believed to be dead.