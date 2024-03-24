The IDF Spokesperson's Unit cleared for publication on Sunday morning that Staff Sergeant Lior Raviv, 21, from Rishon Lezion, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

Raviv, who served in the 932nd Battalion of the Nahal Brigade, was killed in clashes with terrorists at Shifa Hospital.

On Friday, the Commanding Officer of the Southern Command, MG Yaron Finkelman, conducted a situational assessment at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, where soldiers have been operating for the last several days.

"The operation here in Shifa is significant. A daring, tricky, and most impressive operation so far. It struck hundreds of terrorists, apprehended hundreds of terrorists, and brought in significant operational and intelligence assets," said Finkelman.

"We are continuing with this operation, the leadership of the commanders is excellent, and we will finish this operation only when the last terrorist is in our hands - alive or dead. Great appreciation for the soldiers, great appreciation for the commanders, keep moving forward, do not stop for a moment," he added.