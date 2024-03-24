Susa - Magila News Service (16 Adar)

The United Nations issued a strong condemnation against the Jews after the brutal hangings of Haman his ten sons and the widespread murders of Amaekites throughout the Persian Empire.

Haman, a high level government official who was implementing a massive wealth redistribution program aimed at equity for Persians had been the victim of a nasty smear campaign led by Mordecai.

Mordecai led the Jews in harassing Haman and hindering his free speech after Haman started calling Jews an “alien influence that needed to be eradicated.” Haman’s followers explained that Haman’s words were not meant to be taken literally but rather were exhortations to fight oppression.

The crisis has been worsened by Jews engaging in festive meals and swinging noisemakers to celebrate the death of Haman.

King Achashverosh's seems confused, first backing Haman, then switiching to Mordecha's side and then backing Haman again, threatening to stop helping Mordechai if the food exchanges between Jews do not include what he called "starving Persians". Our investigative reporter, however, reports Persian markets filled with food and non-involved civilians gorging on schwarma.

On Adar 14 and 15, rumors were rife that Achashverosh was inebriated when in his speech to the Persian nation, he could not tell the difference between Haman and Mordechai. Others claim he is is confused, as usual.

Finally, controversy has enveloped the royal family as rumors concerning Queen Esther’s alien origins, connections to Haman and Mordecai and her role in the murders spread through the capital.

Palace spokesmen declined to comment.