Approximately 50 launches were identified from Lebanon toward northern Israel on Saturday night, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.

A number of the rockets were intercepted, while the rest fell in open areas., according to the statement.

Aircraft struck the launchers from which some of the launches were identified toward northern Israel.

Earlier, IDF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah manufacturing site containing weapons in the area of Baalbek.

Sirens sounded in northern Israel four times on Saturday: At just prior to 11:00a.m., just after 11:30a.m., at 2:20p.m., and just more than an hour later, at 3:22p.m.

In the evening, the IDF reported, "Throughout the day, several launches from Lebanon toward the areas of Har Dov, Margaliot, and Shomera in northern Israel were identified. Furthermore, this afternoon a report was received regarding aircraft parts in two areas in Kfar Blum. No injuries were reported."

"A short while ago, IDF troops used a drone to identify a terrorist entering a Hezbollah military compound in Kfarkela in southern Lebanon. IDF fighter jets struck the compound.

"IDF fighter jets also struck Hezbollah military compounds in the areas of Naqoura and Ayta ash Shab. A Hezbollah observation post in the area of Khiam was also struck."

On Friday evening, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah military compounds in the areas of Khiam and Ayta ash Shab in Lebanon.

The IDF also struck a military compound belonging to the terrorist organization in the area of Taybeh in Lebanon.