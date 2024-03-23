Russian Jews are celebrating the Purim holiday in the shadow of the national day of mourning announced following an ISIS attack in Moscow which left over 130 dead.

In light of the announcement, Russian Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar has ordered all of the country's Jewish communities not to hold musical events during the holiday.

The call comes alongside an effort to increase holiday-related activities to ensure that all Jews - including those in hospitals and prisons - are able to hear Megillat Esther (the Scroll of Esther), send the traditional "mishloach manot" packages, and donate to the needy.

Upon learning of the Moscow attack at the conclusion of Shabbat (Sabbath) on Saturday night, Rabbi Lazar gave a statement to Russian media, saying, "The news of the tragedy in Moscow has caused us, and our entire community, great pain. We share the sorrow of the victims' families and we pray for the recovery of the injured."

"The terror attack which took place in our capital happened on the eve of Purim - a holiday in which we remember our ancestors' fate. They, too, faced the threat of destruction, and they thanked G-d for the rescue of the innocent and the punishment of the sinners. The Purim holiday teaches us that G-d wants us first of all to show unity amongst ourselves, to stand beside each other. When the forces of good are united, the forces of evil, hatred, and fanaticism will be completely defeated."

He continued, "Now, we are all mourning the victims. Therefore, all of the concerts and joyful events which were planned for the Purim holiday are canceled. But it is even more important to carry out the commandments of Purim, because they are intended precisely to strengthen our unity. Therefore, I call on all of the Jews to gather this evening and tomorrow in the synagogues and community centers to hear Megillat Esther and fulfill the commandments of the holiday. And in this merit, we will certainly merit that G-d help us and protect us from the evil Haman of our generation."