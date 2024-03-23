The Rabbis of the DOA (Diaspora Orthodox Association) have issued a strident warning to Diaspora Jewry:



"On the eve of Purim, in reaction to the burgeoning anti-Semitism throughout the world, we the Rabbis of the DOA are proposing that Diaspora Jewry from the four corners of the globe make aliyah to our eternal Homeland - the Land of Israel. Let us remind you that the decree against the Jews at the time of Mordechai and Esther came because of their rejection of the Land of Israel. As the classic book, The Kuzari explains, they preferred to remain in Persia with their businesses and villas.

"In addition, before the Holocaust, many great Rabbis including Rabbi Kook, Rabbi Yaacov Emden, the Ohr Samaoch, and Rabbi Yisachar Teichtal warned Diaspora Jews to flee to the Land of Israel. As Rabbi Teichtal wrote in his book Eim HaBanim Semeichah -





"Furthermore, if all of Klal Yisrael would have agreed to rebuild the Land of Israel it would have already been built-up and perfected enough to absorb a large portion of the Diaspora Jews. A great number of our fellow Jews who were recently killed (due to our numerous sins) would have been saved, for they would have already been in Eretz Yisrael. Who will accept responsibility for the innocent blood that has been spilled in our days?





"Let not future generations say that in the year 2024 the Rabbis of the DOA led their congregations astray by not advocating on behalf of their mass aliyah to the Jewish State. The Master of the World has not gone on vacation. He neither slumbers or sleeps. The curses decreed on the exile are still in force today. Therefore - beware!

We ourselves are staying here in the Diaspora in order to guide our flocks, but we feel it is our duty to warn others. Perhaps our prayers this Purim will cancel the evil decree which hovers over our heads, or at least delay the inevitable for another generation. What happens to our children, that is their worry. In the meantime, Drink and be merry!"



Signed by the Rabbis of the DOA.