The Megillah (Scroll of Esther), which we read on Purim, tells us that on the thirteenth day of the month of Nissan (the first month of the Jewish year) letters were written and sent to all the provinces of the Persian Kingdom granting the populace the right “to destroy, to slay and to exterminate all the Jews, from young to old, children and women, on one day, on the thirteenth of the twelfth month, which is the month of Adar, and to plunder their possessions.”

On 7 October 2023 (in the civil calendar), the Iranian-sponsored and funded Hamas terror organization carried out an exact replica of this directive.

The Hamas charter makes its intentions crystal clear.

​”THE ISLAMIC RESISTANCE MOVEMENT IS A DISTINGUISHED PALESTINIAN MOVEMENT, WHOSE ALLEGIANCE IS TO ALLAH, AND WHOSE WAY OF LIFE IS ISLAM. IT STRIVES TO RAISE THE BANNER OF ALLAH OVER EVERY INCH OF PALESTINE.” (ARTICLE 6)

“ISRAEL WILL EXIST AND WILL CONTINUE TO EXIST UNTIL ISLAM WILL OBLITERATE IT, JUST AS IT OBLITERATED OTHERS BEFORE IT.” (PREAMBLE)

“PALESTINE IS AN ISLAMIC LAND… SINCE THIS IS THE CASE, THE LIBERATION OF PALESTINE IS AN INDIVIDUAL DUTY FOR EVERY MOSLEM WHEREVER HE MAY BE.” (ARTICLE 13)

“ZIONISM SCHEMING HAS NO END, AND AFTER PALESTINE, THEY WILL COVET EXPANSION FROM THE NILE TO THE EUPHRATES RIVER. WHEN THEY HAVE FINISHED DIGESTING THE AREA ON WHICH THEY HAVE LAID THEIR HAND, THEY WILL LOOK FORWARD TO MORE EXPANSION. THEIR SCHEME HAS BEEN LAID OUT IN THE ‘PROTOCOLS OF THE ELDERS OF ZION’.” (ARTICLE 32)

“THE HAMAS REGARDS ITSELF THE SPEARHEAD AND THE VANGUARD OF THE CIRCLE OF STRUGGLE AGAINST WORLD ZIONISM… ISLAMIC GROUPS ALL OVER THE ARAB WORLD SHOULD ALSO DO THE SAME, SINCE THEY ARE BEST EQUIPPED FOR THEIR FUTURE ROLE IN THE FIGHT AGAINST THE WARMONGERING JEWS.” (ARTICLE 32)

Iranian ambitions are also perfectly transparent. And note the names: Khamenei and Khomeini.

“WHEN THE ARROGANT POWERS CREATE A SANCTUARY FOR THE ZIONIST REGIME TO CONTINUE SURVIVAL, WE SHOULDN’T ALLOW ONE DAY TO BE ADDED TO THE OMINOUS AND ILLEGITIMATE LIFE OF THIS REGIME.”

“THE ARMY WILL MOVE HAND IN HAND WITH THE IRGC SO THAT THE ARROGANT SYSTEM WILL COLLAPSE AND THE ZIONIST REGIME WILL BE ANNIHILATED.”

Only someone who is completely divorced from reality could fail to perceive a common thread connecting Haman’s agenda and the ambitions of his current successors.

Yet, unbelievable as it may sound, the international community’s reaction is such that one can only conclude some sort of collective mental derangement has subverted them.

What lies behind the frenzy of condemnations, convulsive admonitions and threats of punitive policies pouring forth on a daily basis over Israel’s reactions to genocidal threats and actions?

I suggest that it has to do with the spectacle of Jews fighting back against those who plan and perpetrate pogroms. There is also the sick moral collapse of democracies which rather than standing up to and dealing with jihadist ambitions would rather wave the white flag and allow themselves to be conquered. As far as the irredeemable Jew haters are concerned their ingrained and genetically embedded biases follow an historical pattern which should not surprise anyone.

Cast your mind back for a moment to the Purim episode and recall what happened after Queen Esther “outed” Haman and his cohorts.

Once the royal decree to murder the empire’s Jews was issued at the behest of Haman, it could not, according to Persian law, be annulled. Therefore another decree was proclaimed which gave Jews the right to defend themselves against those who intended to carry out the genocidal action against them.

Thus it came to pass that on the appointed date the Jews took up arms and not only defended themselves and their communities but also took the fight to their oppressors with devastating results. Not only were the nefarious plans of the Jew-haters frustrated, but they also ensured a complete elimination of those involved.

Just imagine for a moment if the likes of Biden, Blinken, Schumer, Cameron, Macron, Wong, Albanese, plus all the other present-day critics had been alive then. They would have been convulsed with issuing indignant condemnations of “disproportionate force” being employed by the threatened Persian Jews. There would have been demands for an immediate cessation of “violence” and urgent calls for the Jews to negotiate with those preparing to carry out massacres.

It is a sign of the morally degenerate times we live in that these very people are spouting this nonsense following the horrendous and murderous events of October 7.

That is what riles and upsets the United Nations and its corrupt enablers. It is the sight of Jews/Israelis fighting back. Not only fighting back but also making sure that those who threaten murder do not live to carry out their intended actions.

Today’s terror groups use civilians as human shields in a shameful and deliberate manner intended to cause maximum casualties. Hostages are kidnapped, food aid is stolen and children indoctrinated. All these techniques are employed in order that Israel can then be subsequently blamed.

The depths to which the international community has sunk can be seen in its demand that the reward for murdering Jews and Israelis should be the establishment of yet another Islamic terror state. Making this even more absurd is the fiction of “illegally occupied territories” which should be made Judenrein and handed over to exponents of recycled revisionist lies.

Imagine someone like Chuck Schumer demanding that Mordechai resign as Prime Minister because he did not conform to what the woke progressives deemed to be acceptable.

Purim is traditionally a time when absurdity is highlighted and skits lampooning politicians are staged. This year, there is no shortage of material to choose from, and therefore, it could very well be a goldmine for fancy dress and biting dialogue.

Truth can be stranger than fiction, and plenty of examples abound.

-Take, for example, the USA dropping aid packages over Gaza and killing five locals in the process. If Israel had done this, the UN Security Council would have met in an emergency session, and resolutions condemning the unprovoked aerial bombardment of innocent Gazans would have been passed. The State Department and White House would have issued strong condemnations about disproportionate responses.

-Starbucks has been boycotted in Arab and Islamic countries over their perceived support of Israel. The irony, of course, is that this coffee establishment does not have any presence in Israel, but that fact does not register with the knee-jerk haters. As a result of the boycott Starbucks is sacking two thousand workers in Arab/Islamic countries. No doubt these 2,000 people now out of a job will blame Israel rather than their own politicians who managed to shoot themselves in the foot.

-The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency has admitted that they have “lost track” of Iran’s nuclear progress.

-It has now been disclosed that the Biden Administration held secret talks with Iran in January in an effort to try and persuade them to restrain the Houthis from attacking shipping. We can all see what a spectacular success that has been.

-A Hamas leader in Qatar claims that providing aid to Gaza is part of “financial jihad.” Those countries resuming aid to UNRWA are, therefore, assisting this jihad because UNRWA and Hamas are partners.

The lessons of Purim are crystal clear, and we dismiss them at our peril. Ignoring the nefarious plots against us is inviting disaster.

Chag Purim Sameach.