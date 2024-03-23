The Daily Wire, a media outlet founded by Ben Shapiro and known for right-wing leanings, has severed ties with Candace Owens following her alleged embrace of anti-Israel rhetoric.

“Daily Wire and Candace Owens have ended their relationship,” Jeremy Boreing, the chief executive of Daily Wire, said in a statement posted online.

Owens wrote about her departure: “The rumors are true — I am finally free.”

Owens and Shapiro have clashed online over Israel on several occasions, with their disagreements becoming significantly more frequent and inflamed since the October 7th massacre.