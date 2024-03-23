At a Saturday night Purim rally demanding the release of hostages held in Gaza, family members appealed to the Prime Minister and Cabinet members, demanding, "Redeeming captives is a Jewish, moral, and above all, humane commandment."

They added that it has been "169 days since the most terrible fate befell us since the founding of the state. History is repeating itself, and it is in our hands to save our brothers and sisters."

Hamas captivity survivor Adina Moshe and former minister Izhar Shay, a bereaved father, delivered impassioned speeches.

At the end of the rally, Rabbi Stav David, Chairman of the Tzohar Rabbinical Organization, recited a prayer for the return of the hostages and the soldiers' well-being.

Rabbi Yoni Lavi led the mass megillah reading.

Nadav Rudaeff, son of hostage Lior Rudaeff, said: "It has been 169 days that I've been worried, worried about my father."

"These are critical and tense days - our eyes are fixed on the negotiations for the return of our loved ones home. 169 days since the most terrible fate befell us since the founding of the state. 25 weeks since Haman's envoys infiltrated to hurt us, citizens of the State of Israel.

"History is repeating itself, and it is in our hands to save our brothers and sisters. This is the obligation of all of us, citizens of the state, elected officials, Diaspora Jews, to see ourselves as Queen Esther."

He added, "From this podium, I appeal to the Prime Minister, the War Cabinet, the professional echelon, and all citizens of Israel and the world: Do everything, really everything, to bring them back. There is no victory without them returning home! Redeeming captives is a Jewish, moral, and above all, humane commandment."

Tamar Tzohar, grandmother of hostage Omer Neutra, said: "Omer decided to serve a meaningful service and volunteered for the Armored Corps. There, too, he advanced, and a year ago we were excited to be with him at the officers' course graduation ceremony."

"There are no words to describe what we have been going through since Simchat Torah, October 7th. He and his tank crew were taken hostage by Hamas, and we have received no information about him since. His parents Orna and Ronen, and his brother Daniel, are doing everything they can in Washington, New York, Qatar, and of course here in Israel to advance his release, together with the other hostages.

"We hope and pray that his spiritual and physical resilience continue to accompany him even now, and that he will return to us soon, whole in body and soul."