Red Cross vehicle on its way to the hostages

The Israeli delegation to Qatar has agreed to a compromise proposed by the US regarding the number of terrorists to be released in exchange for each hostage.

The teams are now waiting on Hamas' response to the proposal.

During the talks, it became clear that there were significant differences in the number of terrorists Hamas was demanding per hostage and the number of terrorists Israel was willing to release. However, when the US proposed a compromise, Israel responded positively.

Sources involved in the negotiations have said that in the meantime, despite Israel's agreement to the compromise, there are still significant disagreements in the negotiations, and there has not yet been a breakthrough.

Al Jazeerareported that Israel has agreed to allow 2,000 Gazans a day to return to their homes in northern Gaza, beginning two weeks after a hostage swap begins to be implemented.

The report also said that Israel rejected Hamas' request to release 30 terrorists serving life sentences in exchange for each female soldier, offering instead to release five terrorists who would be named by Hamas.

According to the Qatari network, Israel requested the bodies of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul - which have been held by Hamas since 2014 - be released in exchange for the release of terrorists who were freed in the 2011 "Shalit deal" and rearrested after further terror activity.