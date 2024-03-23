In the wake of the deadly attack against a Moscow music hall over Shabbat, MK Ahmed Tibi (Hadash-Ta’al) "liked" a post in which the author blamed Israel for the attack.

The tweet, from user Daniel Haqiqatjou, reads: “ISIS constantly commits terror attacks which either target Muslims who support Palestine, or non-Muslim populations sympathetic to Muslims and Palestinians.”

As a result of Tibi’s support for the theory, MK Yitzhak Kroizer (Otzma Yehudit) has begun the process of collecting seventy signatures from all parties prior to having him deposed.

“We call on all parties, coalition and opposition, to sign the demand to remove this supporter of terrorism from Israel’s Knesset,” Otzma Yehudit stated.