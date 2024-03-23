תיעוד חדש של הקרב כיתת כוננות כרם רעים

The investigation into Friday morning's terrorist attack at the Parsa Junction in the Ephraim Brigade in which Sergeant First Class Ilay David Garfinkel was murdered is continuing, but a picture of how the attack unfolded is emerging, Kan 11 reported.

The attack started at 05:15 a.m. when the terrorist opened fire at a minibus. There were no casualties from the shooting, but damage was done to the veicle. 36 minutes later, a drone dispatched from the standby security squad of one of the nearby settlements, Kerem Reim, located an armed terrorist hiding in the bushes.

The drone maintained visual contact with the terrorist for nearly an hour before its battery depleted. A combat helicopter arrived at about 6:45, but by then visual contact with the terrorist had already been lost.

Because of this, the chance to neutralize the terrorist from the air without casualties was lost, leading to a gun battle on the ground in which Sergeant Garfinkel was killed.

However, it is still unclear how two combat helicopters were unable to find one terrorist again for five hours in broad daylight so that he could be neutralized.