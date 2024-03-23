On Sunday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (Likud) will travel to the United States for an official visit, upon invitation by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Gallant is scheduled to meet with his US counterpart Secretary Austin, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, and additional senior officials.

The parties will discuss developments in the war against the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza, efforts undertaken to return the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, humanitarian efforts, and measures required to ensure regional stability.

Minister Gallant will also raise the importance of maintaining and further deepening the important cooperation between the defense establishments of both countries, as well as topics related to force build-up and maintaining the qualitative military edge of the State of Israel.

Gallant will be joined by a professional delegation including Director General of the Ministry of Defense Maj. Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir, Chief of Staff to the Minister of Defense Shachar Katz, Military Secretary to the Minister of Defense Brig. Gen. Guy Markizano, Head of the IDF’s Strategic Division (J5), B.G. Benny Gal, Head of the Civil Affairs Department in COGAT Col. Elad Goren, and Head of the Policy and Pol-Mil Bureau in the Ministry of Defense Brig. Gen. (res.) Dror Shalom.