IDF and ISA forces are operating in the area of ​​the Shifa Hospital while avoiding harm to civilians, patients, medical teams and medical equipment.

As part of the operation at the hospital, the sick and wounded were evacuated to a designated compound in the hospital in order to prevent harm to them.

On Friday, IDF soldiers, in coordination with the Coordination and Liaison Administration to Gaza in COGAT, facilitated the entry of trucks full of medical equipment, food, and water into the hospital.

The soldiers established a dedicated area into which the medical equipment was brought, and infrastructure was set up enabling advanced treatment and the monitoring of hospitalized patients by the on-site medical team.

The medical equipment that was brought into the hospital includes over ten thousand units of medications, hundreds of pain relievers, over a hundred packages of bandages and infusions, and dozens of advanced monitoring devices.

In coordination with the IDF and COGAT, about two tons of food and three tons of water were also brought in, along with the medical equipment.