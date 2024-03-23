Israeli leaders condemned the shooting and bombing attack at a Moscow concert hall in which at least 133 people were murdered last night (Friday).

President Isaac Herzog said: "I condemn in the strongest terms the barbaric terrorist attack perpetrated in Moscow last night."

"I spoke with the Russian Ambassador to Israel to convey – on behalf of the Israeli people – my condolences to the families of the victims, to the Russian people and its leadership for the terrible loss of life, and wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.

"I emphasized that terrorism of any kind, especially jihadist terror, indiscriminately targets all peoples, of all beliefs and religions, while sowing fear and destruction. Fighting terrorism is a major international challenge, and the countries of the world must firmly fight it together." the President said.

Israel's Foreign Ministry stated, "Our condolences to the families of the victims of last night's horrible terror attack in Moscow and to the Russian people. Wishing quick recovery to the wounded. Terror must be condemned and fought globally. Terrorism must not be tolerated!"

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said he was "saddened by tonight's tragic events in Moscow. Our hearts go out to the families of the victims and to all those affected. Such moments remind us of the fragility of life and the shared humanity that binds us all."