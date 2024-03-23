Sergeant First Class Ilay David Garfinkel was murdered by a sniper in a Friday terror attack, the IDF announced Saturday night.

Garfinkel, a resident of Sitria, near Rehovot, fought in the IDF's Duvdevan Unit, and fell during operational activity in the Ephraim Brigade Region.

Garfinkel was killed by sniper fire during the battle to eliminate a terrorist near the towns of Dolev and Talmon in the Binyamin Region. During that battle, another officer and soldier were severely injured, and five other soldiers suffered light and moderate injuries.

He was 21.

Garfinkel was posthumously promoted from Staff Sergeant to Sergeant First Class.

His family has been informed of his death.

"The IDF shares in the sorrow of the family, and will continue supporting them," the IDF said in a statement.

On Saturday evening, Beilinson Hospital said that the condition of three of the victims of the Binyamin terror attack is stable, and there is no threat to their lives. One of the victims is in moderate condition, and two others' injuries were light.

The terrorist responsible for the attack, Mujahad Barkaat Mansour, age 32, served in the Palestinian Authority (PA) chief's guard, and resigned in 2013. He served a prison sentence in Israel, and is identified with Fatah, the political party of PA chief Mansour Abbas, and a group which has officially renounced terrorism, but which has a "military" arm which engages in it.

On Saturday night, the IDF mapped his home in Dayr Ibzi', in preparation for its demolition.