On Friday, the Commanding Officer of the Southern Command, MG Yaron Finkelman, conducted a situational assessment at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, together with the Head of the Intelligence Directorate (J2), MG Aharon Haliva, the Commanding Officer of the 162nd Division, BG Itzik Cohen, and the Commanding Officer of Shayetet 13, Capt. A.

Speaking during the assessment, Finkelman said: "The operation here in Shifa is significant. A daring, tricky, and most impressive operation so far. It struck hundreds of terrorists, apprehended hundreds of terrorists, and brought in significant operational and intelligence assets."

"We are continuing with this operation, the leadership of the commanders is excellent, and we will finish this operation only when the last terrorist is in our hands - alive or dead."

Finkelman also stressed that he has "great appreciation for the soldiers, great appreciation for the commanders. Keep moving forward, do not stop for a moment."

Earlier on Saturday, the IDF reported that over 800 suspects have been interrogated thus far at Shifa Hospital.