The IDF and ISA are continuing to conduct precise operational activity in the Shifa Hospital area while preventing harm to civilians, patients, medical teams, and medical equipment.

Thus far, the forces eliminated more than 170 terrorists in the area of the hospital, questioned over 800 suspects, and located numerous weapons and terror infrastructure.

Since Friday, IAF fighter jets struck approximately 35 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including operational command centers, military posts, infrastructure belonging to terror organizations, as well as on targets which assist operations of IDF ground troops.

Troops from the Nahal Brigade are continuing to operate in central Gaza. Over the past day, the troops eliminated approximately 15 terrorists. During one of the activities, the troops identified several terrorist cells barricaded inside a compound and eliminated them by precise sniper fire, a precise missile strike, and a helicopter strike.

In a separate incident, two terrorists that were identified in the area were eliminated by a precise missile strike.

IDF troops are also operating in the area of Al-Qarara in northern Khan Yunis. Over the past day, the IAF eliminated two terrorists that approached the soldiers. A Hamas military compound was also struck.