The United Nations Security Council convened this morning for a meeting on a resolution proposed by the United States regarding the war in Gaza.

Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan addressed the meeting after the vote on the proposed U.S. resolution, in which China and Russia vetoed the proposal.

He began by addressing the veto: "The American Resolution – should it have passed – would have marked a moment of morality for the UN, a place where good is evil, and justice is injustice. It would have been the very first time that this Council – or any UN body – condemned Hamas and their brutal massacre. Yet sadly, for purely political reasons, this resolution did not pass, and terrorists can continue benefitting from this Council whitewashing their crimes."

Erdan turned to the UN's previous resolutions on the war: "As Israel defends its very future against those that seek our annihilation, all UN bodies have dedicated their discussions only to the situation in Gaza and the civilian casualties. Numbers supplied by the terrorists are thrown around and quoted as if they are word of God. Yet in essence, these numbers are merely the lies of Hamas that the UN is so quick to parrot."

He demanded a change in tone: "For Israel, every civilian death is a tragedy! For Hamas, civilian deaths are a strategy. And sadly, you are playing into Hamas’ strategy exactly as they predicted. Condemn the tunnels under schools! Condemn the exploitation of hospitals for terror! Hold Hamas accountable!"

Erdan also challenged the many reports that Gaza is on the brink of famine: "The same can be said about the libelous narrative of famine in Gaza. This too is Hamas propaganda, which the UN has chosen to embrace. There is absolutely no limit, no limit, that Israel places on humanitarian aid entering Gaza, and to date 341,090 tons of aid, on over 18,283 trucks have entered the Strip. Any country that wishes to provide more aid is more than welcome, and we will facilitate its entry. The only reason why any Gazan lacks aid is because Hamas loots it and steals much of it for themselves. As long as Hamas is in control, Gaza’s economic situation will be in ruin."

In his statement, Erdan also responded to international calls for Israel to refrain from a ground offensive in Rafah. "This Council has expressed its concern over an operation in Rafah. But let me be clear: there is no country, no country, that seeks to avoid an operation in Rafah more than Israel! Is it your sons and daughters that you are sending into battle? No! It is our children who are making the ultimate sacrifice in defense of their homeland. You cannot extinguish a fire by putting out most of it. The fire will grow again and spread. This is what will happen without an operation in Rafah. If this Council has any other ideas of how to dismantle the terror group without entering Rafah, we would love to hear them."

Erdan also detailed an important additional step that would be needed after the war. "Once Hamas’ capabilities are dismantled, Israel’s goal of demilitarizing Gaza can materialize, but for a lasting solution between Israel and Gaza, there is another requirement – deradicalization. We hear calls for for two states, for peace – yet the UN refuses to address the underlying issue – the vast majority of Palestinians are not looking for peace. What is most important to them is Israel’s annihilation – at any cost! Demand that the Palestinian Authority combat terror! Demand that they end incitement! Demand that they stop paying salaries to terrorists! Demand that they deradicalize the people!"

Hamas, Erdan claimed, was not acting on its own initiative. "The war may be in Gaza, but this war extends much further than our battle against Hamas. The true puppet master directing Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis - all of them to attack us - and their militias is, as you all well know, Iran. Iran is the architect of instability and its ambitions of world domination must be stopped. The Ayatollah regime is determined to wipe Israel off the map and they are not ashamed to say it publicly."

Erdan ended by recalling another previous resolution of the UN. "Members of this Council called for a ceasefire in honor of the Muslim holiday of Ramadan. We respect Ramadan, but Hamas’ massacre was carried out on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, the holiday where we mark the completion of the reading of the Old Testament – the Torah. So today, in honor of Purim, the request of the Jewish people is that this Council takes real and active measures to release all of our hostages."