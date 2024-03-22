We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

Parashat Vayikra

Presented By: Rav Eli Ozarowski Written by: Ori Engelman

In Parashat Vayikra, Rashi quotes a midrash that the Kurban Shelamim, the "Peace" Offering, brings peace to the world and to its participants.

Question

Why does specifically the "Peace" Offering brings peace?

Answer

1. The Shelamim offering exerted a special subliminal influence, which created harmony among the various forces within the world.

2. Since all: alter, kohen, the person bringing the korban, partake of the shelamim, it reveals that they are all connected to sanctity.

Kuzari Mamar 5:27

Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Nir Shaul

The Kuzari quotes verses from Tehillim that God will have mercy upon Zion and rebuild her when Am Yisrael loves and yearns to rebuild Eretz Yisrael.

Question

How does loving Eretz Yisrael bring the redemption?

Answers

1. Love of the Land arouses ascent to her and developing the Land spiritually and physically.

2. Love of the Land is the rectification of the sin of the spies who rejected the Land.

