The Central Command filed a request Friday morning against the ruling of the military court Thursday, which delayed the implementation of the administrative order against activist Elisha Yered until after Purim, when a hearing will be held regarding his appeal against the order.

The Honenu legal aid organization criticized the request: “This request is detached and is persecution for persecution's sake. General Fox is busy appealing this decision, which allows a settler to celebrate Purim in his home, and is clearly confused. Israel deserves better.”

The administrative order was issued against Yered by General Fox approximately two weeks ago, and orders him to remain outside of Judea and Samaria for half a year.

It was issued just four days after a similar order expired, for which reason Yered had been ordered to remain away from home for half a year already.

Attorney Adi Kedar, who represents Yered, wrote in the appeal: “The appellant takes no part in violent action and there is no security reason justifying his removal from the area. The decision of the board of appeals regarding the previous order speaks for itself, I am the criticism voiced by the Supreme Court regarding the procedure and decision should have brought the respondent to reconsider his actions sevenfold. Instead, he has decided to once again take a draconian step against the appellant, trampoline his rights and those of his family. The fact that the paraphrasing used by the respondent regarding the appellant is identical to that used in a previous order shows that there is no new information about the appellant’s danger to the security of the region and that there is no justification for keeping him out of it.”