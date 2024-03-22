The US will submit a resolution to the United Nations (UN) Securty Council, calling for an "immediate ceasefire" in Gaza in exchange for the return of the hostages held by Hamas.

A spokesman for the US Ambassador to the UN said that the US resolution, which will be brought for vote on Friday, will support the ongoing diplomatic efforts which aim to ensure an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as part of a hostage deal.

According to Reuters, the resolution would call for an "immediate and sustained" ceasefire lasting around six weeks.

This is the first time since the war began following the October 7 massacre that the US has submitted a resolution calling for a ceasefire. In three previous instances, the US used its veto power to shoot down resolutions by other nations which called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Israeli embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.