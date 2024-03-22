Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently meeting privately with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

An expanded meeting with the members of the War Cabinet will be held later.

Blinken is visiting Israel as part of a Mideast trip. He landed earlier on Friday and will depart Israel later in the day.

Earlier in his trip, Blinken visited Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

At a Thursday press conference in Cairo, Blinken that the United States and Saudi Arabia have made "good progress" in talks on normalizing ties between the kingdom and Israel.

"I believe we can reach an agreement, which would present a historic opportunity for two nations, but also for the region as a whole," Reuters quoted him as saying at the conference.