The IDF has confirmed that an earlier publication according to which Ra’ad Sa’ad, Hamas' chief of operations, had been arrested, was mistaken.

In the original publication, the IDF published pictures of terrorists who had been captured over the course of the operation in the Shifa Hospital. Due to a human error, several pictures were published of terrorists that have not yet been captured, but are presumed to be barricading themselves in the hospital.

‘’The IDF is continuing to work to arrest them. When the operation is finished, their identities will be published,’’ the IDF stated. ‘’The claim that this is psychological warfare only is baseless.’’

On Thursday, a picture of the hundreds of terrorists that had been arrested in the hospital was published, including Sa’ad. He is considered one of the six most senior members of Hamas’ military branch.

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari stated, ‘’We have arrested senior terrorists in Shifa whose names are not yet cleared for publication, as they hold valuable intelligence.’’