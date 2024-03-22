The IDF and ISA are continuing to conduct precise operational activity in the Shifa Hospital area while preventing harm to civilians, patients, medical teams, and medical equipment.

Over the past days, the forces eliminated more than 150 terrorists in the area of the hospital, apprehended hundreds of suspects and located weapons and terror infrastructure.

Yesterday (Thursday), a launch was identified from central Gaza toward the area of Be'eri and was intercepted. In response to the launch, IDF fighter jets struck an operational tunnel shaft and a military compound in the area.

In cooperation with the IAF, IDF operations are continuing in the area of Al-Qarara in northern Khan Yunis. IDF troops eliminated a number of terrorists in close-quarters encounters. Additionally, IDF troops in cooperation with IAF struck terror infrastructure, including two compounds containing tunnel shafts and two booby-trapped compounds.

Troops of the Givati Brigade identified five terrorists who posed a threat to IDF troops and eliminated them in a close-quarters encounter.

Troops of the Nahal Brigade are continuing to operate in central Gaza. Over the past few days, the troops eliminated a number of terrorists. During one of the activities, the troops identified two terrorists in their area and eliminated them via sniper fire. During an additional strike, a terrorist was identified launching a mortar shell at IDF troops, who responded with artillery fire toward the location of the launch.

Throughout the day, IAF fighter jets struck approximately 40 targets and assisted the activities of IDF ground troops. Among the targets struck were launching pits and military compounds.