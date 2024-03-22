Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) hinted on Thursday he would not be opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressing Congress, after House Speaker Mike Johnson said he would extend an invitation to Netanyahu.

Johnson said on Wednesday that he is considering inviting Netanyahu to address Congress, and on Thursday told CNBC he will indeed do so.

"We will certainly extend that invitation. We're just trying to work out schedules on all this," Johnson said.

For a joint session of Congress to occur, Schumer would need to sign off on Johnson's invitation.

Schumer said in a statement Thursday that he would not oppose Netanyahu coming to speak to lawmakers "in a bipartisan way."

"Israel has no stronger ally than the United States and our relationship transcends any one president or any one Prime Minister," Schumer said in a statement. "I will always welcome the opportunity for the Prime Minister of Israel to speak to Congress in a bipartisan way."

Netanyahu previously spoke before Congress in March of 2015.

Schumer sharply criticized Netanyahu in a floor speech last week, when he also called for Israel to hold new elections.

After his comments were widely criticized both in Israel and among Republicans, Schumer said he considered calling for Netanyahu to step down altogether, but decided against doing that because it would cross a red line.

Thursday’s report comes a day after Netanyahu had a video conference with Senate Republicans during their weekly lunch.

Netanyahu reportedly had also requested to address Senate Democrats at their caucus lunch, but was denied by Schumer.